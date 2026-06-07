Fans remember Prince on what would've been his 68th birthday: "He was like a comet"

Prince's 10th Anniversary Celebration of Life, marking 10 years since his death, brought thousands of people from across the globe to honor the music legend.

Prince fans flocked to the mural in downtown Minneapolis and his gold star at First Avenue to kick off a weeklong celebration for what would have been his 68th birthday.

Fans also made the pilgrimage to Paisley Park to take in exclusive listening sessions and to watch footage of the musical genius at work.

Highlights of the week include intimate discussions with other legendary artists.

Bootsy Collins spoke about how Prince was a musician who helped uplift others.

For many fans, hearing from those who worked with Prince since the early years was a treat.

Legendary producers and songwriters, Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis, knew from the beginning that Prince was special.

"I knew of Prince just word of mouth on the street and I know he stayed on the north side a lot because he stayed with Andre Cymone's house and he started showing up in our music room between Lincoln Junior High and later on at North High. He was a phenomenal musician, yes, crazy, but he was so quiet and kind of withdrawn," said Lewis.

Both consider Prince the Mozart of our time. They say the music he made is timeless.

"I think one of the things he always wanted to do was unite people together through song," said Jimmy Jam.

That unity was on display in downtown Minneapolis on Saturday as thousands, dressed in purple, came together at the Prince sing-along and block party, and sang from their souls.

"He appealed to everybody, so to be at an event like this where there is young and old, Black and White, straight and gay, and all the things that he talked about in his music, to see all of them united under one musical front here in his hometown, there is nothing like it. I think he's smiling," said Jimmy Jam.

"His value in the industry and what he did created and what he was as a musician as an artist, everybody knows," said Day.

Day says Prince left behind a body of work that is destined to be shared for generations.

"I think that he was like a comet, he came through and he made his impact and just like that he made an exit," said Day.

Day was honored with the Prince Legacy Award, and he says it's humbling to know his friend brought him along to help create the Minneapolis Sound that has proven to be timeless.

"From day one, the music and everything that we've done," Day said.