Prince event signals Minneapolis' first step to economic recovery

As an estimated 10,000+ Prince fans make a trip to downtown to honor his life, legacy, and music, Minneapolis city leaders are hopeful it can also serve as the first step to the city's economic recovery.

Six months after the beginning of Operation Metro Surge, Meet Minneapolis estimates the eight-week-long federal immigration effort disrupted more than 70 million in wages in the hospitality industry – impacting the more than 4,600 people employed at hotels, restaurants, shops and more.

"Today is about turning the page," said Melvin Tennant, CEO and President of Meet Minneapolis. "(It's about) letting people know firsthand with their own eyes that things are really wonderful in downtown Minneapolis."

Tennant says the hurt of Metro Surge came as Minneapolis had just begun to rebound from COVID-19. Hotel occupancy in 2024-2026 had just crossed 55% citywide.

This summer marks the return of many large scale events, including the USA Volleyball Girls Junior National Championship, Special Olympics USA Games, WWE SummerSlam, and multiple outdoor World Cup related events.

"It's absolutely vital for us to recover," Tennant said.