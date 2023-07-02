Power parachute pilot strikes power line in Chetek

CHETEK, Wis. -- The pilot of a power parachute was taken to the hospital after striking a power line Saturday evening.

The incident happened around 8 p.m. at the intersection of Lakeview Drive and City Park Drive in Chetek, according to the city's police department.

The passenger was checked by paramedics before being airlifted from the scene due to the extent of his injuries.

The pilot's current condition was not immediately available.

The Federal Aviation Administration will handle the investigation moving forward.