Possible meteor spotted in parts of Minnesota Wednesday night

Some Minnesotans were treated to an astral spectacle late Wednesday night, as what appeared to be a meteor flashed across the night sky in parts of Minnesota.

WCCO viewer Diane Lloyd captured footage of the possible meteor over Sartell at about 10:15 p.m.

About 150 miles northeast of Sartell, The Duluth Harbor Cam on Lake Superior also caught what may be the same meteor over the Aerial Lift Bridge.

This could be meteor debris from Halley's comet, which passes near Earth about every 76 years, according to NASA.

Back in July, WCCO spoke with Thaddeus LaCoursiere of the Bell Museum, on the University of Minnesota's St. Paul campus. He said comets are made of rock, dust and ice orbiting the sun. When they get close to the sun, they heat up and form a fiery tail.

Diane Lloyd/Duluth Harbor Cam

"The original starting point for these meteors that are coming from a meteor shower are generally from comets," LaCoursiere said. "That material in the comet's tail, it doesn't go back to [the comet]. It gets left behind."

LaCoursiere said when trying to watch a meteor shower, the first step is to look away from their point of origin.

"If I can find Capricorn in the sky, I face away from it because those meteors are going to come from behind my head, they're going to take a few seconds to enter the atmosphere, a few seconds to heat up, and so by the time we see them, we're looking opposite from where they came from," he said.

LaCoursiere also recommends getting away from light-polluted areas and finding the darkest sky possible for viewing. He also suggests letting your eyes adjust to darkness for 20 minutes before viewing, and warns that looking at your cellphone or another light source will then require another 20-minute adjustment period.