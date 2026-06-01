Possible metal fragments in Minneapolis ice cream shop products prompt advisory

The Minnesota Department of Agriculture has issued a consumer advisory for four products produced by Milkjam Creamery, an ice cream shop in Minneapolis, due to "the potential presence of metal fragments," the state agency said.

Officials during an inspection determined that the following items manufactured by the company may have been contaminated with metal fragments:

Black Non-Dairy Frozen Dessert, pint package, with lot code 052662-26.

Toasted Coconut Non-Dairy Frozen Dessert, pint package with lot code 052763-27.

Zahra Ice Cream that was consumed in-store between May 26 and May 28.

Ridin' Duuuurty Ice Cream that was consumed in-store between May 26 and May 28.

The products were sold only at the company's store located at 2743 Lyndale Ave. S.

Lot codes on Black Non-Dairy Frozen Dessert (left) and Toasted Coconut Non-Dairy Frozen Dessert (right), which were sold at Milkjam Creamery in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Minnesota Department of Agriculture

According to officials, neither the state agency nor the company has received reports of "adverse reactions or illness due to the consumption" of the products.

Anyone who bought the products listed above should throw them away or return them to the store. Consumers with questions can contact the state agency at 651-201-6300.