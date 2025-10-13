Child killed, another injured in western Wisconsin UTV crash

A child is dead and another is injured following a UTV crash in western Wisconsin on Saturday evening.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened on 250th Street, south of 20th Avenue in the Town of Farmington just after 7 p.m. The UTV had been southbound on 250th Street when the driver lost control and rolled the vehicle as it entered the west ditch.

Authorities say neither the driver nor the passenger, both identified as juveniles of an unspecified age and gender, had been wearing a seatbelt or helmet at the time of the crash.

The passenger was transported to Regions Hospital by air ambulance, where they died, according to the sheriff's office. The driver of the UTV suffered injuries not considered life-threatening and was transported to a hospital by private vehicle.

The crash remains under investigation.