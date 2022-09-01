Politicians hit the Minnesota State Fair to reach voters

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. – It's as predictable as getting mustard on your shirt or corn kernels getting stuck in your teeth: the politicians are once again flocking to the Minnesota State Fair.

The November 8 election is 68 days away, so politicians are taking advantage of being able to greet people from all over the state in one spot.

Dr Scott Jensen has a fraction of Gov. Tim Walz's $4.6 million war chest. The fair offers a low-cost maximum return for him, and he's been there every day.

Dr. Jensen unexpectedly gave a shout out to his opponent when we asked him about the fair.

"I think Tim Walz said it best last week when he was here he said there is a sense of fellowship. I think there is," Jensen said.

Gov. Tim Walz greets a fairgoer CBS

Walz has also been a regular visitor, speaking Wednesday during Military Appreciation Day. Of course, this is also a chance for fair visitors to check out and meet the candidates, pick up some party pride merchandise, or even register to vote. The DFL booth sits on a busy corner, giving people an opportunity to meet and question candidates.

"I think there is a certain sense that you can get of how real they are as opposed to just literature or little blurbs in your email," said booth visitor Marc Janco.

The GOP booth features one of the fair's only backyard garden seating areas. As candidates come by, so do the people.

"I like to see the candidates meeting the public and answering their questions, you know, to understand what the people want," said visitor Sharon Hoiyum.

Politics at the fair is also a chance to have a little fun before the traditional kickoff of campaign season, which traditionally starts the day after Labor Day. Although, these days campaign season seems to be year round.