Police: Woman fatally shot outside residence in north Minneapolis

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minneapolis police are investigating a shooting that left a woman dead on the northside overnight.

According to police, just after 12 a.m. Wednesday, officers responded to the report of a shooting near the intersection of Thomas and Oak Park avenues north.

When officers arrived, they found a woman believed to be in her late 20s or early 30s suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound. Despite treatment at the scene and later at Hennepin Healthcare, she died.

"Preliminary information indicates that the adult female was outside a residence near this location when she was apparently shot by an unknown individual or individuals," police said in a release.

No arrests have been announced. The medical examiner will release the victim's identity and cause of death at a later time.

First published on August 9, 2023 / 7:29 AM

