Teen boy arrested after 12-year-old's fatal shooting released without charges, county attorney says

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A teenage boy who was arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a 12-year-old boy in St. Paul over the weekend has been released without being charged, officials said.

The Ramsey County Attorney's Office said there "is not sufficient evidence to proceed with a charging determination." The attorney's office has returned the case to the St. Paul Police Department for further investigation.

WCCO

The 14-year-old was taken into custody Saturday morning after the 12-year-old was shot just before 5 a.m. Saturday on the 200 block of Stinson Street, according to police.

Family identified the 12-year-old as Markee Jones, who they described as a "sweet boy" who brought out the positivity in everyone. Jones' family identified the 14-year-old as his brother, and said it was a tragic accident after someone left a loaded firearm in the home with the kids.