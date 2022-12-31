Police: St. Cloud man arrested for illegally carrying handgun, 200 fentanyl pills

ST. CLOUD, Minn. -- Police in St. Cloud say a 53-year-old man was arrested on Friday morning after they found him carrying 200 fentanyl pills.

Officials were called to the 300 block of 14th Avenue Southeast around 8:45 a.m. because the man was allegedly pointing a handgun at an occupied car.

While they were taking the suspect into custody, police say they found a 9mm handgun in his jacket pocket and 200 fentanyl pills, called "Perc 30." The man did not have a permit to carry the handgun.

The man was taken to Benton County Jail. Officers were not able to find the gray SUV that the suspect was allegedly pointing his gun at.

Police are searching for the people who were inside the gray SUV for any potential charges. Anyone with information can contact the St. Cloud Police Department.

St. Cloud police say Fentanyl has been responsible for an "unprecedented" number of overdose deaths in the area.