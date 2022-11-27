Watch CBS News
Police searching for driver of stolen vehicle who led officers on 2 chases

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Authorities are still searching for a stolen vehicle after it led police on two pursuits Saturday evening.

The St. Paul Police Department says deputies with the Washington County Sheriff's Office pursued a vehicle on northbound Highway 61 around 7:30 p.m.

Deputies say they lost sight of the car, which was allegedly stolen at knife-point on Wednesday, as it entered the area of Interstate 94.

Officers with the SPPD located the vehicle at Lawson Avenue and Arcade Street. They attempted to stop the car, but the driver fled, resulting in another pursuit.

The chase ended due to excessive speed by the stolen vehicle, police say.

The car was last seen in Maplewood at Beam Avenue and Highway 61.

No arrests have been made.

