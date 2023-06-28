Stone Arch Bridge to temporarily close overnights from June 30 through July 5

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. -- The Stone Arch Bridge will be closed temporarily from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. between June 30 and July 5.

According to Chief Jason Ohotto of the Minneapolis Park Police Department, temporary gates will be installed at each end of the Stone Arch Bridge on Friday. Both gates will have some kind of security presence, either by maintenance staff, Street Reach or Park Police.

The reasoning behind the closure has not been specified.

WCCO has heard that news of the closure has caused frustration from residents, citing a disruption to foot and bicycle traffic to and from the Guthrie, Target, and the Taste of Minnesota. Also, residents say that nearby parks don't close until midnight, so the reasoning behind the 8 p.m. closure is unclear.

Our organization's letter expressing concerns over the MPRB's proposed nightly closure of the Stone Arch Bridge this holiday weekend, and how it will impact bicyclists, pedestrians, and all the others trying to keep loving this city.



Are they going to close the park early too? pic.twitter.com/BFiECs9KT9 — Marcy-Holmes Neighborhood (@MarcyHolmesMpls) June 28, 2023

WCCO will continue to update you as we learn more.