Police: Man stabbed on Metro Transit bus, suspect arrested

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- Police say they arrested a suspect who allegedly stabbed a man while riding a Metro Transit bus Tuesday afternoon.

Officers say they responded to a report of a stabbing on a southbound route five bus near the intersection of Chicago and Franklin avenues around 1:30 p.m.

The bus took the victim to Children's Hospital, where he received treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.

The incident is under investigation.

First published on October 11, 2022 / 4:31 PM

