Police: Man stabbed on Metro Transit bus, suspect arrested
MINNEAPOLIS -- Police say they arrested a suspect who allegedly stabbed a man while riding a Metro Transit bus Tuesday afternoon.
Officers say they responded to a report of a stabbing on a southbound route five bus near the intersection of Chicago and Franklin avenues around 1:30 p.m.
The bus took the victim to Children's Hospital, where he received treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.
The incident is under investigation.
