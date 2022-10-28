Watch CBS News
Police: Man shot, seriously injured in Minneapolis shooting Thursday evening

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- A man is fighting for his life after police say he was shot in Minneapolis Thursday evening.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting at the 2600 block of Penn Avenue North around 8:30 p.m. where they say they found a man with a life-threatening gunshot wound.

Officers rendered aid until the man was transported to the hospital.

The incident is under investigation. No arrests have been made.

First published on October 27, 2022 / 10:04 PM

