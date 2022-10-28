Police: Man shot, seriously injured in Minneapolis shooting Thursday evening
MINNEAPOLIS -- A man is fighting for his life after police say he was shot in Minneapolis Thursday evening.
Officers responded to a report of a shooting at the 2600 block of Penn Avenue North around 8:30 p.m. where they say they found a man with a life-threatening gunshot wound.
Officers rendered aid until the man was transported to the hospital.
The incident is under investigation. No arrests have been made.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.