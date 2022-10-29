Watch CBS News
Police: Man seriously injured in downtown Minneapolis shooting

MINNEAPOLIS -- A man is seriously injured after being shot Friday night in downtown Minneapolis, police say.

Officers from the First Precinct responded to a report of a shooting shortly before 9 p.m. on the 800 block of Portland Avenue.

Officers say found a man with a potentially life-threatening gunshot wound and provided medical aid until he was transported to a hospital.

MPD is investigating. No arrests have been made.

