Police: Man seriously injured in downtown Minneapolis shooting
MINNEAPOLIS -- A man is seriously injured after being shot Friday night in downtown Minneapolis, police say.
Officers from the First Precinct responded to a report of a shooting shortly before 9 p.m. on the 800 block of Portland Avenue.
Officers say found a man with a potentially life-threatening gunshot wound and provided medical aid until he was transported to a hospital.
MPD is investigating. No arrests have been made.
