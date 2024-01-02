Watch CBS News
Police investigating man's death after New Year's party as homicide

By Anthony Bettin

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — Homicide investigators in Minneapolis are looking into a death that occurred after a New Year's party.

According to the Minneapolis Police Department, a "physical altercation" occurred in the early morning hours Monday at a party on the 5100 block of 40th Avenue South. A man in his 40s was injured, and partygoers called 911 around 5 a.m. when they could not wake him.

First responders arrived and attempted to save his life, but he died at the scene. Police said homicide detectives are investigating his death.

The Hennepin County medical examiner is working to determine his manner and cause of death. He has not been publicly identified.

No one has been arrested, police said.

First published on January 2, 2024 / 11:49 AM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

