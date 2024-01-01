Watch CBS News
Girl shot by bullet from outside while in north Minneapolis bedroom, police say

By Riley Moser

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis police say an 11-year-old girl was in her bedroom when she was struck by a bullet shot from outside.

According to the Minneapolis Police Department, officers from the fourth precinct responded to a report of a shooting on the 2300 block of Bryant Avenue North shortly after midnight on Monday.

The girl was transported to Hennepin Healthcare with injuries that are not life-threatening, police say.

No arrests have been made and MPD is investigating.

Anyone with information on the incident is encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit a tip electronically. Tips are anonymous.

January 1, 2024

