Girl shot by bullet from outside while in north Minneapolis bedroom, police say

4 things to know from Jan. 1, 2024

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis police say an 11-year-old girl was in her bedroom when she was struck by a bullet shot from outside.

According to the Minneapolis Police Department, officers from the fourth precinct responded to a report of a shooting on the 2300 block of Bryant Avenue North shortly after midnight on Monday.

The girl was transported to Hennepin Healthcare with injuries that are not life-threatening, police say.

No arrests have been made and MPD is investigating.

Anyone with information on the incident is encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit a tip electronically. Tips are anonymous.