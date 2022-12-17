Watch CBS News
Police investigating fatal crash involving pedestrian in Fridley

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

FRIDLEY, Minn. -- Police are investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian that happened Friday afternoon.

Few details were immediately available but the department said it was working with the Anoka County Sheriff's Office to investigate the crash, which happened near the 6000 block of East River Road Northeast.

WCCO Staff
The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on December 16, 2022 / 7:15 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

