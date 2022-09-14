Watch CBS News
Police investigating after group enters Minneapolis school

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- Police are investigating after a group of unauthorized young people entered a Minneapolis school on Wednesday morning.

Minneapolis police say the group walked into Edison High School with other students, but were immediately approached by school staff and left without incident. They then tried to go to another school but could not get in.

Police do not believe any weapons were involved and no one was threatened.

St. Anthony Police say officers have increased presence at schools and are monitoring the situation.

WCCO Staff
The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on September 14, 2022 / 1:58 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

