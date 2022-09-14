Police investigating after group enters Minneapolis school
MINNEAPOLIS -- Police are investigating after a group of unauthorized young people entered a Minneapolis school on Wednesday morning.
Minneapolis police say the group walked into Edison High School with other students, but were immediately approached by school staff and left without incident. They then tried to go to another school but could not get in.
Police do not believe any weapons were involved and no one was threatened.
St. Anthony Police say officers have increased presence at schools and are monitoring the situation.
