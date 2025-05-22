FBI searching Chicago property connected to Washington D.C. shooting suspect Elias Rodriguez

A large law enforcement presence blocked off roads in Chicago's Albany Park neighborhood Thursday morning as officers executed a search believed to be connected to a deadly shooting in outside the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington D.C.

The FBI confirmed their Chicago field office is conducting "court-authorized law enforcement activity" in this area, and are supporting the FBI's Washington Field Office in the investigation into the shooting in the nation's capital.

Chicago police blocked off roads around the 4700 block of North Troy Street, and FBI vehicles and agents were seen in video of the scene.

Officers with bulletproof vests and K9 units entered the property behind a tall iron fence. It was not immediately clear if the property was a multi-unit apartment building, two-flat, three-flat, or single-family home.

The police activity is concentrated around a property believed to either belong to or be occupied by 30-year-old Elias Rodriguez, who was arrested outside the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington D.C. after allegedly shooting two Israeli Embassy employees who were leaving an event.

The victims were identified as Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Lynn Milgrim by the Israeli foreign ministry. Both died.

Milgrim was an American, officials said, while LIschinsky was Israeli.

The suspect was seen "pacing back and forth outside the museum" before he approached a group of four people, pulled out a gun and fatally shot two victims, said Metropolitan Police Chief Pamela A. Smith.

Smith said Rodriguez then went into the museum where he was arrested by museum security. A handgun was recovered, police said.

Video showed the suspect chanted "Free, free Plaestine" while he was being arrested.

"Early indicators are that this is an act of targeted violence," Dan Bongino, deputy director of the FBI, said in a post on social media.

Bongino said the suspect was being interviewed by D.C. police in conjunction with the FBI.

The Chicago Police Department has directed all questions about the shooting to police in Washington D.C.

The American Osteopathic Association released a statement identifying the suspect as one of their employees, and writing in part, "We were shocked and saddened to learn that an AOIA employee has been arrested as a suspect in this horrific crime. Both the AOIA and AOA stand ready to cooperate with the investigation in any way we can. As a physician organization dedicated to protecting the health and sanctity of human life, we believe in the rights of all persons to live safely without fear of violence."

Chicago Ald. Debra Silverstein (50th), who is the only Jewish member of the Chicago City Council, said she has spoken with Chicago Police Supt. Larry Snelling and police commanders, who said there is no known threat to the city's Jewish community but, out of an abundance of caution, will increase patrols and put extra attention on the community in the wake of the murders.

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker, who is Jewish, said he is "horrified" by the shooting, and said a member of his own team was at the event at the time.

Pritzker said that staff member was not hurt but was shaken up. He said he and his wife, Illinois First Lady MK Pritzker, were praying for the victims, their families, and everyone else affected by the shooting.

"Make no mistake," he wrote in his statement, "this was an attack on the Jewish community."

Sara Tenenbaum Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago covering breaking, local and community news in Chicago. She previously worked as a digital producer and senior digital producer for ABC7 Chicago.

