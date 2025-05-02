Sentencing Friday for Illinois landlord convicted in hate crime murder of Palestinian boy

Joseph Czuba found guilty for murder and hate crime in killing of 6-year-old Wadee Alfayoumi

A Plainfield, Illinois, landlord convicted on all counts in the hate crime murder of a 6-year-old Palestinian-American boy, and the stabbing of the boy's mother will be sentenced on Friday.

Joseph Czuba was convicted of one count of first-degree murder, one count of attempted murder, two counts of aggravated battery, and two counts of hate crime in the attack that killed Wadee Alfayoumi and seriously injured his mother, Hanan Shaheen, in 2023.

Prosecutors argued the attack was motivated by anti-Muslim and anti-Palestinian extremism, following the Hamas terrorist attack on Israel on Oct. 7, 2023. Jurors agreed.

Czuba could face a maximum sentence of life in prison.

Sentencing is expected to start at 9:30 a.m. at the Will County Courthouse in Joliet.

