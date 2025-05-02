Watch CBS News
Local News

Sentencing Friday for Illinois landlord convicted in hate crime murder of Palestinian boy

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.
Read Full Bio
Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

Joseph Czuba found guilty for murder and hate crime in killing of 6-year-old Wadee Alfayoumi
Joseph Czuba found guilty for murder and hate crime in killing of 6-year-old Wadee Alfayoumi 02:06

A Plainfield, Illinois, landlord convicted on all counts in the hate crime murder of a 6-year-old Palestinian-American boy, and the stabbing of the boy's mother will be sentenced on Friday. 

Joseph Czuba was convicted of one count of first-degree murder, one count of attempted murder, two counts of aggravated battery, and two counts of hate crime in the attack that killed Wadee Alfayoumi and seriously injured his mother, Hanan Shaheen, in 2023.

Prosecutors argued the attack was motivated by anti-Muslim and anti-Palestinian extremism, following the Hamas terrorist attack on Israel on Oct. 7, 2023. Jurors agreed.  

Czuba could face a maximum sentence of life in prison. 

Sentencing is expected to start at 9:30 a.m. at the Will County Courthouse in Joliet.

This is a developing story. CBS News Chicago will continue to provide updates. 

Elyssa Kaufman
social-seofeatured-chicago.jpg

Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.