Police chase ends in crash in south Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS -- A Minneapolis police chase was caught on tape Tuesday.

Police said they tried to stop a vehicle that had been used in a Roseville robbery earlier in the day. Minneapolis police pursued the vehicle south on Interstate 35W into Richfield and then back into Minneapolis.

MnDOT

Police said they stopped their pursuit near West 54th Street and Lyndale Avenue South. The speeding driver kept going and crashed into a car near 58th and Lyndale.

The suspect took off running, but police stopped him. They said they found a gun in the vehicle.

The woman in the car that was hit went to a hospital, but police said her injuries were not life-threatening.