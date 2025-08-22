Police ask for public's help in finding missing Maple Grove man

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is asking for your help in finding a missing 35-year-old Maple Grove, Minnesota man.

The agency says Corey Lee Dixon Jr. was last seen around 8 p.m. on Aug. 18. At that time, he was leaving his home on the 8000 block of Cottonwood Lane and was on a bicycle, described as possibly being a blue 10-speed. Officers, as well as his family, are concerned about his safety.

Dixon is described as 5 feet 9 inches, weighs about 180 pounds, and has brown eyes. He is believed to possibly be wearing a white shirt and blue shorts.

Anyone who may know where Dixon is can call police at 763-494-6100, or dial 911.