Police ask for public to help identify Eden Prairie gas station robber

EDEN PRAIRIE, MINN. – Police need help identifying the person who robbed an Eden Prairie gas station Thursday morning.

It happened just before 8 a.m. at Lucky's Station on Anderson Lakes Parkway near Chestnut Drive.

Eden Prairie Police

The robber came into the store, grabbed money from the register and then walked out. Police say "no weapon was implied or seen."

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call 952-949-6200.