Police: 6-year-old suffers possible gunshot injury in Inver Grove Heights

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

INVER GROVE HEIGHTS, Minn. -- Police in Inver Grove Heights say they are investigating after a 6-year-old boy suffered a possible gunshot injury Tuesday.

According to police, officers were dispatched at 7:10 p.m. to a weapons call on the 5300 block of Audobon Avenue. Officers later learned a boy with a possible gunshot injury was taken by private vehicle to Children's Hospital.

The injuries appear non-life threatening, police say.

"A welfare hold was placed on the injured child and another child under the age of 4," police said in a release.

Police say there is no threat to the public. 

WCCO Staff
The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on August 16, 2023 / 3:34 PM

