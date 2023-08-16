Police: 6-year-old suffers possible gunshot injury in Inver Grove Heights

INVER GROVE HEIGHTS, Minn. -- Police in Inver Grove Heights say they are investigating after a 6-year-old boy suffered a possible gunshot injury Tuesday.

According to police, officers were dispatched at 7:10 p.m. to a weapons call on the 5300 block of Audobon Avenue. Officers later learned a boy with a possible gunshot injury was taken by private vehicle to Children's Hospital.

The injuries appear non-life threatening, police say.

"A welfare hold was placed on the injured child and another child under the age of 4," police said in a release.

Police say there is no threat to the public.