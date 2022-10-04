Police: 5 juveniles suspected in Maple Grove greenhouse fire

Community steps up to help fire-damaged greenhouse

MAPLE GROVE, Minn. -- Police in Maple Grove believe five juveniles are responsible for a greenhouse fire on Friday morning.

Fire crews responded to the Lynde Greenhouse on the 9200 block of Pineview Lane on Friday around 3:30 a.m. Firefighters worked for several hours to extinguish the fire.

No one was hurt, but police say there was a substantial loss of property.

The fire damaged multiple buildings, including the warehouse, plant production line, and storage. Volunteers lined up on Sunday morning to help clean up and move 18,000 poinsettias to a neighboring greenhouse in Ramsey.

Lynde's owner says he plans to rebuild the greenhouse.

There have been no arrests. Investigators identified five juveniles as persons of interest, but are looking for more help in identifying anyone else who might have been involved.

Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or at crimestoppersmn.org.