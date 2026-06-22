Twin Cities man shot by police officer sentenced to 5 years in prison for assault

A man shot by a Plymouth, Minnesota, police officer during a domestic disturbance call last November was sentenced to five years in prison on Monday.

Atanas Hristev, 44, pleaded guilty to second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon late last month, according to court records. As part of a plea deal, a charge of first-degree attempted burglary was dismissed.

On Nov. 25, 2025, police responded to a report from a woman that an individual she believed was her ex-husband, later identified as Hristev, was knocking or trying to gain access to a window at her apartment, charges say.

A police officer arrived at the apartment and saw Hristev dressed in all black, walking away from the window and back towards the parking lot. Dash camera video shows him with a "fully extended arm pointing a pistol" at the officer, according to the complaint.

The officer fired his gun and injured Hristev, according to court documents. Charges say video showed Hristev's 9mm Smith and Wesson fall next to him.

The woman reported to police that she "feared for her life" given Hristev's history of threatening her, according to court documents. The day before the shooting, she allegedly had filed a report with police in Champlin, Minnesota, to inform them about "Hristev's spiraling behavior" and that he owned guns.

For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.