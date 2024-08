CASS COUNTY, Minn. — A 54-year-old man drowned after going swimming in the Pine River on Wednesday evening.

According to the Cass County Sheriff's Office, officials were notified of a missing man around 5:30 p.m. They learned he had gone swimming and had not returned.

He was found dead in the area around 7:15 p.m., the sheriff's office said.

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office will conduct an autopsy.