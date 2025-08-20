Pilot hurt after crash at South St. Paul airport

Target CEO set to step down next year, and more headlines

Target CEO set to step down next year, and more headlines

Target CEO set to step down next year, and more headlines

Authorities say a pilot has been treated for injuries described as minor following a plane crash on Wednesday at Fleming Field Municipal Airport in South St. Paul, Minnesota.

According to the airport's manager, the crash involved a small plane and happened as it was landing.

Operations are at their normal level, according to city officials, who add that there are no ongoing safety concerns.

A statement from the airport added that "we appreciate the community's concern and support."

No other details about the pilot or the crashed aircraft have been provided at this time.