Pilot hurt after crash at South St. Paul airport
Authorities say a pilot has been treated for injuries described as minor following a plane crash on Wednesday at Fleming Field Municipal Airport in South St. Paul, Minnesota.
According to the airport's manager, the crash involved a small plane and happened as it was landing.
Operations are at their normal level, according to city officials, who add that there are no ongoing safety concerns.
A statement from the airport added that "we appreciate the community's concern and support."
No other details about the pilot or the crashed aircraft have been provided at this time.