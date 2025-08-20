Watch CBS News
Pilot hurt after crash at South St. Paul airport

By Krystal Frasier

CBS Minnesota

Authorities say a pilot has been treated for injuries described as minor following a plane crash on Wednesday at Fleming Field Municipal Airport in South St. Paul, Minnesota.

According to the airport's manager, the crash involved a small plane and happened as it was landing. 

Operations are at their normal level, according to city officials, who add that there are no ongoing safety concerns. 

A statement from the airport added that "we appreciate the community's concern and support." 

No other details about the pilot or the crashed aircraft have been provided at this time. 

