3,000-year-old owl accidentally damaged by visitor back on display at Minneapolis Institute of Art

The Pillsbury Owl, accidentally damaged in 2023 by a museum visitor, is back on display at the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

Staff at the MIA worked with a curator based in Japan to help restore the 3,000-year-old bronze owl.

"The owl has returned to its originally integrity. You can barely see the damage," said Yang Liu at the MIA. "This is one of the beloved art objects in the museum.

MIA says the owl is what's called a "zun" — a ritual wine vessel used in ceremonies honoring ancestors. It came from China's Shang dynasty. There's only a few left in today's world.

WCCO



"These investments create opportunities for engagement, education and inspiration" said Lucas Giambelluca of Bank of Amerca.

To help pay for its repair, it was one of 16 recipients selected for Bank of America's 2025 Art Conservation Project.

"Learning about new discoveries made during the conservation and celebrating its return to public view are moments worth celebrating" Giambelluca added.

The owl is one of the earliest known Chinese bronze sculptures in an American museum collection. It was given to MIA in 1950 by the Pillsbury family.

"When it was absent, our visitors stopped me and asked when the owl will be back. So it's finally back" Liu told WCCO.