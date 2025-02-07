4,000 pigs dead in Mower County barn fire

Minnesota House GOP still pursuing DFL recall, and more headlines

BROWNSDALE, Minn. — Four thousand pigs are dead after a barn fire in Mower County late Wednesday.

According to the Brownsdale Volunteer Fire Department, crews responded to the blaze on the 25000 block of 570th Avenue in Brownsdale around 11:52 p.m.

Responding personnel found a hog barn consumed in flames, and worked for nearly five hours to put them out.

No injuries were reported and officials say the structure is a total loss.

Authorities are working to find what caused the fire.

Brownsdale is around 40 miles southwest of Rochester.

Last month in Wright County, seven fire departments worked to put out a large fire at an egg farm. It's unknown if any livestock or people were injured in January's incident.