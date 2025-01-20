7 fire departments respond to barn fire at Wright County egg farm

HOWARD LAKE, Minn. — Seven different fire departments worked to put out a fire at a Wright County egg farm Monday morning.

The Wright County Sheriff's Office says the report of the fire, at Forsman Farms in Howard Lake, came in just after 5:30 a.m.

Responding deputies found a barn on fire.

Crews from Cokato, Dassel, Howard Lake, Litchfield, Montrose, Waverly and Winsted worked to put out the flames.

Authorities say the fire is believed to have been contained to one barn.

It's unknown if any people or livestock were injured.

In June 2022, a barn fire at Forsman Farms killed tens of thousands of chickens.

The 120-acre farm processes over six million eggs per day, according to their website, and was founded in 1918.