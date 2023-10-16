Pete Davidson coming to Mystic Lake Casino this December

PRIOR LAKE, Minn. — Pete Davidson will bring some much-needed mirth to our Minnesota winter.

The comedian will play Mystic Lake Casino's showroom on Dec. 10, with ticket prices starting at $82. Tickets will go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m.

Pete Davidson Roy Rochlin

Davidson, 29, just hosted the season premiere of "Saturday Night Live" only months after the end of his eight-season run as a cast member. He also recently avoided jail time after crashing his car into a Beverly Hills home earlier this year.

Attendees at his Mystic Lake show will have their phones and smart watches placed inside a locked bag before the performance. Anyone caught filming or snapping selfies during the show will get kicked out.