"SNL" debuts with Pete Davidson discussing Israel-Hamas war and surprise cameos by Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce

"Saturday Night Live" returned Saturday for its 49th season after a six-month hiatus spurred by the writers' strike to harrowing developments in the Israel-Hamas war, beginning with a cold open by comedian and former "SNL" cast member Pete Davidson.

Davidson delivered sobering remarks on "the horrible images and stories from Israel and Gaza," before the evening moved ahead with scheduled sketch programming and surprise cameo appearances by Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.

"This week, we saw the horrible images and stories from Israel and Gaza. And, I know what you're thinking, who better to comment on it than Pete Davidson?" said the host, periodically earning laughter from the live studio audience. He addressed the war in a tone reminiscent of past "SNL" tributes to the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the victims of 9/11.

Davidson's original hosting slot on the previous season finale of "SNL" got canceled earlier this year when the series entered reruns due to the strike by unionized members of the Writer's Guild of America.

Davidson spoke about the death of his father, Scott Davison, a New York City firefighter who died in the attacks on the World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001.

"I saw so many terrible pictures this week of children suffering – Israeli children and Palestinian children – and it took me back to a really horrible, horrible place. No one in this world deserves to suffer, especially not kids," he said. Davidson recalled how he found joy watching stand-up comedy while grieving the loss of his dad and concluded with a parting thought that segued into the rest of the show.

"Sometimes comedy is really the only way forward from tragedy," said Davidson. "My heart is with everyone whose lives have been destroyed this week. But tonight I'm going to do what I've always done in the face of tragedy and that's try to be funny. Remember, I said try. And live from New York, it's Saturday night."

A running thread throughout the night's ensuing comedy sketches was Swift, who appeared briefly on the "SNL" stage, in an unannounced cameo. The pop star introduced the evening's musical guest, Ice Spice, leading into the rapper's second performance during the show and made the surprise appearance in time with the theatrical debut of her Eras Tour concert film.

But for the most part, Swift was a focal point of the "SNL" premiere because of her rumored relationship with Kelce, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end who was himself fodder for wisecracks as the cast took on Fox News' coverage of the National Football League. While in character as a broadcaster, "SNL" veteran Kenan Thompson said during that segment, "When we get back we are going to speak with someone who actually wants to talk football," to which Kelce — in his own surprise cameo moment — suddenly replied, "Yes, please!"