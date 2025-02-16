Person caught fire inside St. Paul bus shelter, Metro Transit says

A person is hospitalized after catching fire inside a bus shelter in St. Paul, according to Metro Transit.

Investigators say Metro Transit police and the St. Paul Fire Department responded to a person on fire shortly before 3 p.m. Saturday at the southeast corner of Snelling and University Avenues.

Metro Transit says a preliminary investigation suggests the person was near a small fire that had been started inside a bus shelter before catching fire.

That person was hospitalized with injuries that are not considered life-threatening.