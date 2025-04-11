Watch CBS News
Perham fire heavily damages property management business

By Nick Lentz

A fire in Perham, Minnesota, Friday morning has left a property management business heavily damaged. 

Sota Lake Properties said in a Facebook post that their facility in the 300 block of West Main Street caught fire. Photos shared by the business showed large flames and plumes of smoke throughout the building. 

Sota Lake Properties

No one was injured, the business said.

Officials at the scene said the cause of the fire is unknown, according to CBS affiliate Valley News Live.

Perham is located in Otter Tail County, around three hours northwest of Minneapolis. 

This is a developing story. Stay with WCCO.com for more.

