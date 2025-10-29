People Serving People to vouch for those experiencing homelessness in Minneapolis so they can vote

In Minneapolis, there's a push before Election Day to make sure everyone's voice is heard.

They are hidden in plain sight: people experiencing homelessness. Some live in encampments, others in shelters — all citizens who are legally eligible to vote.

"Families have to overcome all these other barriers," Haong Murphy, president and CEO of People Serving People, said. "Basic democratic principles like voting, the most basic way you exercise your right as a resident of this great city, is by voting, and we want more folks to have access to that."

Murphy wants to make sure the people he serves know their rights.

"They don't always get told the things they have rights and access to. Not everyone knows that just because you don't have a permanent address, you are still able to vote," Murphy said.

Murphy has directed his staff members to assist People Serving People residents in getting to the polls.

"If you don't have a permanent address, the way you vote is you have someone vouch for you," Murphy said. "Someone who is a staff member here at People Serving People will walk with you to your polling center and vouch for you."

Duane Brooks is one of many People Serving People residents who will make the four-block journey to cast a vote in this year's election.

"I'm feeling fortunate I get to go vote because I've been displaced from my home," Brooks said. "It gives me a sense of somebody out there cares and somebody is giving a darn for people who are displaced and want to vote but don't think they can."

Murphy hopes this effort gets the attention of those running for office.

"Just like any other apartment complex, candidates would go out and they would door knock, this is a place where we have over 100 folks who are of adult voting age that would want to participate and hear from people who want to lead our city," said Murphy.

They understand representation of all who live within the city is important.

"A constituency that is often talked about but doesn't have a seat at the decision-making table," Murphy said. "One of the ways we can exercise that is by voting. It's better for our orgs, it's better for our community and I think it will create better outcomes for our city."

"Because you can't effect change without voting," said Brooks.

People Serving People hopes other homeless shelters follow their lead and get their residents to the polls.

There is also a push to get polling places inside shelters across the city of Minneapolis.