How to watch: Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan highlights flooding resources in southern Minnesota

MANKATO, Minn. — Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan is traveling to southern Minnesota on Wednesday to highlight local and state resources for those impacted by the recent historic floods.

Rapidan Dam experiences partial failure

The overflowing Blue Earth River caused a portion of the 114-year-old Rapidan Dam to fail, and swallowed most of an iconic home that sits on a nearby embankment on Tuesday evening. Officials say the dam is in "imminent failure condition," as water continues to flow around the structure, eroding the slope.

High water levels at the Rapidan Dam on the Blue Earth River in Mankato, Minnesota, on Monday, June 24, 2024. A dam holding back swollen flood waters in Minnesota was at risk of failure Monday as intense weather buffeted much of the US. Ben Brewer/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Walz may call special session

Gov. Tim Walz said he would consider calling a special session if the damage costs of the flooding end up higher than the currently-available relief funds.

He took an aerial tour on Tuesday with Sen. Amy Klobuchar to assess the damage in southern Minnesota, and discussed working with local and federal partners to help with rebuilding efforts.

Federal aid kicks in at $10.5 million for public infrastructure, which is paid on a county-by-county basis once a disaster declaration is made.

Mississippi River in St. Paul

The Mississippi River in St. Paul reached major flood stage on Wednesday morning, though officials say that the worst is yet to come.

The river reaches major flood stage at 17 feet; by 7 a.m. on Wednesday, it had reached 17.7 feet. Parts of Harriet Island are already underwater, forcing a number of waterfront businesses to close.

The river is expected to rise another 4 feet and will likely crest this weekend.

The rain in June ended the drought that Minnesota has experienced since 2022. The majority of the state received at least 1.5 times the average amount of rain that the state would typically see in June, and southwestern Minnesota saw more than three times the average.

Though Minnesota has seen a break from the rain since the weekend, more showers are expected to return Thursday into Friday morning.

There are many ways to help communities impacted by flooding. For a list of resources, click here.