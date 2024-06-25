Watch CBS News
Maps show Minnesota's June rainfall versus average expected totals

By Chloe Rosen

CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — For the first time since 2022, no part of Minnesota is in a drought condition due to all the rain we've seen. All the rain means that a number of cities and towns throughout the state are dealing with flooding issues. 

According to WCCO NEXT Weather meteorologist Mike Augustyniak, this June is among the five wettest Junes this century and in the top ten wettest start to any year since 1871.

A majority of the state has received at least 1.5 times the average amount of rain that we would normally see in June. 

Southwestern Minnesota, close to the South Dakota and Iowa borders, saw more than three times the average.

ma-misc-band.png
WCCO

Areas dealing with major flooding issues like Henderson and Waterville — where the Minnesota National Guard has been activated to help with the flooding — saw nearly two times the average.

ma-misc-band-wide.png
WCCO

We could see more rain before the end of the month. The rain chances return on Thursday and Friday.

First published on June 25, 2024 / 3:12 PM CDT

