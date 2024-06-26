Watch CBS News
Pleasant Wednesday and Thursday in Minnesota before rains return

By Joseph Dames

CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — Passing clouds and isolated showers are expected early Wednesday before sunshine takes over in the Twin Cities.

The forecast high is 77 degrees with a light northwest breeze to keep humidity low.

Thursday will be mostly dry and cloudier with temps in the upper 70s. An approaching disturbance will bring rain late in the evening for southwestern Minnesota. The metro likely won't be impacted.

Friday will begin with passing showers and a thunderstorm threat. The forecast calls for more 70s. It dries up as the day moves along and should be completely dry by the weekend.

Saturday and Sunday both look great for this weekend's Pride festivities. It will be a tad cooler, but very pleasant with temps in the low-to-mid 70s.

Monday will bring the metro's next chance for rain.

First published on June 26, 2024 / 5:29 AM CDT

