Pedestrian hit by car in St. Paul, police say

A pedestrian was hospitalized after being hit by a car, St. Paul police say.

It happened at 7:30 p.m. Sunday on Shepherd Road and Ontario near the Minnesota Science Museum.

Investigators say the pedestrian attempted to cross the intersection when the driver had the green light.

Police say the pedestrian is expected to recover.

The driver was not arrested and the investigation is ongoing.