Pedestrian struck by stray bullet near downtown St. Paul after driver fired at another driver, police say

ST. PAUL, Minn. – A pedestrian was struck by a stray bullet Monday afternoon near downtown St. Paul.

Police say officers were called to the Kellogg Boulevard exit ramp of Interstate 35E at about 2 p.m., where a man said his leg was wounded. He was taken to Regions Hospital for treatment.

Witnesses told police a driver shot at another driver while both were traveling west on Kellogg, and empty shell casings were found by officers.

Investigators tracked down one of the vehicles involved about a half mile northwest from where the victim was injured. It had a flat tire and bullet holes. The driver told police he didn't know why he was shot at.

Police are searching for the shooter and their vehicle, which may be a black Dodge Charger. They ask for anyone with information on this case to call 651-266-5650.