A man is fighting for his life after being struck by a hit-and-run motorist early Sunday in south Minneapolis, according to police.

Officers were called to the area of East Lake Street and Portland Avenue just after 4 a.m. on a report of a crash involving a pedestrian. Police say the man was found "unresponsive" in the intersection.

The man's injuries are described by police as "potentially life-threatening," and investigators are still searching for the driver.

No arrests have been made.