A 46-year-old man is dead after he was struck by a car in St. Paul on Saturday morning.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened around 2:13 a.m. near Highway 52 and Alabama Street. The victim, Cher Vang, was walking in the roadway when he was hit, officials say.

The driver, a 62-year-old Cottage Grove man wasn't hurt. State patrol says alcohol was not a factor in the crash.