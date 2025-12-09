Mahtomedi woman, 30, hit and killed by driver on I-94 in western Wisconsin

Law enforcement in western Wisconsin says a Twin Cities area woman died when a driver struck her as a pedestrian Monday evening.

The crash happened at approximately 5:50 p.m. on eastbound Interstate 94 near Black River Falls, according to the Wisconsin State Patrol.

The woman was pronounced dead on scene, authorities say. She was identified as 30-year-old Kara Meslow, of Mahtomedi, Minnesota.

It is unclear what led up to the incident, which remains under investigation.

Black River Falls is located about 50 miles southeast of Eau Claire.