Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle on South St. Paul street

SOUTH ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Police say a man walking on a South St. Paul street early Tuesday was struck by a driver and later died from his injuries.

Per the South St. Paul Police Department, the crash happened around midnight on the 1600 block of Concord Street. Arriving officers found an "elderly man in the street with significant injuries," police said.

CBS News

The man was taken to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating, according to police.

Police did not identify the pedestrian or driver.