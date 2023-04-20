Pearl Jam to play 2 nights of shows at Xcel Energy Center later this year

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Longtime alternative rock band Pearl Jam is hitting the road in August and September and one of the stops is in Minnesota.

On Thursday, the band announced the U.S. tour will feature nine stops, including in Illinois, Indiana and Texas.

Pearl Jam is officially hitting St. Paul, Chicago, Indianapolis, Fort Worth and Austin this year with @inhalerdublin opening in select cities. pic.twitter.com/RYUdX8dYiu — Pearl Jam 🇺🇦 (@PearlJam) April 20, 2023

The band is slated to play two nights of shows at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on Aug. 31 and Sept. 2.

RELATED: Keith Urban, special guest Lindsay Ell confirmed for State Fair Grandstand lineup

Tickets are available for the general public through the Ticketmaster Verified Fan, which requires advance registration in order to participate. Registration is now open through 7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 25.