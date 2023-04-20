Watch CBS News
Pearl Jam to play 2 nights of shows at Xcel Energy Center later this year

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Longtime alternative rock band Pearl Jam is hitting the road in August and September and one of the stops is in Minnesota.

On Thursday, the band announced the U.S. tour will feature nine stops, including in Illinois, Indiana and Texas.

The band is slated to play two nights of shows at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on Aug. 31 and Sept. 2.

Tickets are available for the general public through the Ticketmaster Verified Fan, which requires advance registration in order to participate. Registration is now open through 7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 25. 

WCCO Staff
April 20, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

