Party in Brooklyn Park causes "neighborhood-wide disturbance," police say

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. -- Police in Brooklyn Park say they broke up a house party attended by several hundred people Saturday night.

The Brooklyn Park Police Department said the "large disturbance" happened on the 8000 block of Morgan Circle.

"The party goers were causing a large neighborhood-wide disturbance, with several hundred young people outside," the department said.

Officers responded around 10:45 p.m. and ordered those gathered to disperse. The department said a "prolonged police presence was necessary to clear the area," and the Minnesota State Patrol aided in conducting traffic stops.

A neighbor told WCCO the neighborhood looks like a "trash dump" after the party.

Last weekend, police also had to disperse a crowd of several hundred people in Brooklyn Park.