2 dead, 2 children injured in Park Rapids crash involving alcohol, state patrol says

Authorities in northern Minnesota believe alcohol was a factor in a head-on car crash Sunday evening that left two adults dead and two children injured.

The crash happened on Highway 71 near Albert Avenue South in Park Rapids around 8:15 p.m. The Minnesota State Patrol says a driver in a Ford F150 crossed the center line and collided with a KIA Telluride.

Bradley Hayes, 45, who was driving the Ford died in the crash, as well as 39-year-old Kimberly Rife, who was driving the KIA.

The state patrol suspects Hayes was under the influence of alcohol. A 5-year-old boy who was in the car with him suffered injuries, but is expected to survive.

A 13-year-old girl who was in Rife's KIA was sent to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.