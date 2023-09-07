Parents, teachers and students voice support of new laws restricting SRO use-of-force

MINNEAPOLIS — Some parents and students are raising their voices in support of a new law pertaining to student resource officers and their allowed use of force.

That law has recently become mired in controversy and led some school districts and police departments to halt their student resource officer programs as the new school year began. The law says restraints should not be used on students by any adult when there is no threat to themselves or others.

Parents, teachers and students gathered at the Minnesota State Capitol Thursday to speak their minds, saying they have not had a seat at the table amid discussions surrounding SROs and the use of force in schools.

Some police claim a new law that prohibits restraining a student, when there is no immediate threat to life or safety prevents them from doing their jobs.

The group at the capitol, however, says they believe the new law is meant to protect students, and said there is no need for a special session, the new law is clear.

For them, this is not an issue of whether or not police should be in schools; it's about whether or not police or any adult should be allowed to put their hands on students in a harmful way.

"When a child has hands put on them, that means we have failed that child. We have failed to understand their needs. Are the desires of law enforcement more important than the safety, the human rights and the needs of our children?" parent Ale Oluande asked.

Many of those at the capitol Thursday say they believe de-escalation tactics and restorative justice are enough to solve disciplinary issues during the school day.

Parents and teachers believe the policy is clear. They believe students deserve to be surrounded by adults who can utilize safety techniques without resorting to prone restraints, choke holds or other dangerous restraints.